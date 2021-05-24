wrestling / News
Deleted Scene From Ultimate Warrior Biography Released By A&E
May 24, 2021 | Posted by
A deleted scene from Sunday night’s A&E Biography special on Ultimate Warrior has been released looking at Warrior’s feud with Hulk Hogan. You can see the scene below, which is described as follows:
“There was nothing quite like the feud between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Their rivalry was electric and had every 11-year-old boy in America at the edge of their seat.”
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim Says Status of Keith Lee Is ‘Nobody’s Business’
- Dana Warrior Says She Had Nothing To Do With Dark Side of the Ring, Calls It ‘Smut and Filth’
- Carlito Recalls Shawn Michaels Telling Him He Didn’t Like Him, Talks Interactions With Triple H In WWE
- Note On When John Cena Would Be Able To Potentially Return to WWE