Deleted Scene From Ultimate Warrior Biography Released By A&E

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prime Time Wrestling 9-18-1989 Ultimate Warrior

A deleted scene from Sunday night’s A&E Biography special on Ultimate Warrior has been released looking at Warrior’s feud with Hulk Hogan. You can see the scene below, which is described as follows:

“There was nothing quite like the feud between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Their rivalry was electric and had every 11-year-old boy in America at the edge of their seat.”

