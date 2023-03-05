Delmi Exo on Her Goal of Winning the MLW Women’s Featherweight Title

– Denise Salcedo recently interviewed MLW talent Delmi Exo, who discussed her pursuit of the MLW Women’s Featherweight Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Delmi Exo on signing with MLW: “So I was actually brought in at the end of 2020 with my sister as a tag team. So we did get to work with them, and they were talking about building their women’s division then. It is nice coming full circle two years later and getting brought back and actually getting offered a contract with them. It was a pretty easy conversation to have with them. I do feel like they did seem genuinely excited to bring me in and grow with me. I’m so excited to grow with the company and grow the women’s division and be a part of that journey because I was there when it first started. It’s cool to see how much room there is and that I get to make a huge impact. MLW is one of those places; they just are so nice and genuine with the talent in terms of creative. I feel like it’s just a breath of fresh air. I’m really excited to grow and be a part of it all.”

On her goal of becoming MLW Champion: “I’m definitely looking to be on top of the Featherweight division. I love how fresh it’s starting. I love how we have so much room to start writing our own history. Honestly, I would love to be able to hold the Women’s World Championship. That’s such a dream of mine to be able to hold my own title. I’ve held tag team gold before, and I think it’s time for me to be able to stand on my own and hold my own championship.”

Delmi Exo will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the title at MLW War Chamber. The event is scheduled for April 6 in Queens, New York.