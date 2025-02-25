– Major League Wrestling confirmed a huge inter-promotional title bout for MLW Battle Riot VII. MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo will defend her title against Shoko Nakajima at the upcoming event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles. Here’s the full announcement:

MLW today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo vs. Shoko Nakajima at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Currently in her second reign as MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Delmi Exo has been on a global conquest, calling out the best competitors from around the world to test her. Answering that challenge is Shoko Nakajima, one of Japan’s most celebrated and decorated wrestlers.

Making her MLW debut, Nakajima brings an elite résumé that includes two reigns as Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s (TJPW) Princess of Princess Champion, as well as a reign as Tokyo Princess Tag Team Champion. A beloved figure in Japan, Nakajima has built a reputation for blistering high-speed offense, fearless fighting spirit, and an unbreakable will to win. Known as “Big Kaiju”, Nakajima’s nickname reflects her explosive, larger-than-life energy, a force that has taken her to championship gold and victories over some of Japan’s greatest wrestlers.

This championship fight has been brokered between MLW and TJPW, underscoring the continued collaboration between the two organizations. It also comes at a time when MLW’s women’s division is heating up, and Nakajima looks to make an immediate impact by capturing gold in her debut.

For Delmi Exo, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The self-proclaimed “God Queen” has sworn to make this reign her most dominant, promising to take on the best from every country. No stranger to Japan’s elite, Delmi has previously battled TJPW’s top talent, including Miyu Yamashita, and believes her experience will give her the edge in Los Angeles. But Nakajima’s relentless speed and dynamic offense present a unique challenge, one that could bring Delmi’s reign to a screeching halt.

With a historic inter-promotional title fight, a champion looking to solidify her reign, and a hungry challenger making her MLW debut, Battle RIOT VII promises to be a can’t-miss event.

Will Delmi Exo continue her global conquest, or will Shoko Nakajima shock the world and bring MLW gold back to Japan?

Find out Saturday, April 5, when Battle RIOT VII streams free on MLW’s YouTube channel!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!