wrestling / News

Demand For Summerslam Still High But Not Other WWE Events In Toronto That Weekend

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Ricochet SummerSlam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the demand for WWE Summerslam at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Summerslam is still high. There is a $122 secondary market price of entry with 2,010 tickets on sale.

While that’s below, say, AEW All Out in Chicago (589 tickets remaining at $147), it’s still high. All Out is closer to this year’s Wrestlemania, NXT Takeover: Dallas and Royal Rumble 2018 as one of the most in-demand secondary market events in wrestling history.

Going back to Summerslam, demand for that may be high but demand for other WWE events that weekend are not. NXT Takeover: Toronto II has a price point to enter at $28 with 1,070 avaialble. RAW on August 12 is $18 (1,160 left) and Smackdown on August 13 is $12 (960 left). And, it should be noted, none of these shows are sold out on the primary market either.

The report notes that there is also a lot of demand for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9, with $108 on the secondary market, but there are only 22 tickets left.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading