Demand Lucha Plancha Tendencies Results: Mustafa Ali Wins Main Event

Demand Lucha held their event Plancha Tendencies on Thursday night at Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Canada, which aired on IWTV. You can find results below, via ProWrestling.net:

* Wild Stallion def. Ark Angel

* Kevin Blackwood def. T.I.M.

* FredDIE def. Paragon

* Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Title Match: Los Medicos (Medico Dos & Medico Uno) (c) def. Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)

* Joey Janela def. Seraphis. Ricky Berwick interfered.

* Haley Dylan def. Beaa Moss

* Mustafa Ali def. Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel