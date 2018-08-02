Demi Lovato Agrees to Go to Rehab

Demi Lovato has agreed to head to rehab following her drug overdose last week, according to a new report. TMZ reports that Lovato’s family brought up rehab with Lovato, which they had delayed due to her illness from complications due to the overdose, and she agreed.

Lovato is still at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but she is expected to be released any day now. She will head straight from the hospital to the live-in rehab facility. It isn’t known where the rehab facility is located.