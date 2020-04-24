Demographic Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, AEW Dynamite went back to its winning ways against NXT, getting 731,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating against NXT’s 665,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a demographic breakdown for both shows. Since NXT was #50 in the top fifty shows this past Wednesday, the demo numbers are available. Dynamite was #24 in the 18-49 demographic.

AEW’s viewership was up 7% from last week but in the demo it only went from 323,000 to 325,000. Overall, NXT was down 3.9% but in the demo they actually improved, going from 224,000 last week to 234,000 this week. AEW had 49,000 in Males 18-34 and 40,000 in Women 18-34, while NXT had 27,000 and 41,000 in those respective categories. Only 39.7% of NXT viewers were men this week while AEW had 55.1% men. Both numbers are lower than usual. AEW also had 149,000 in males 35-49 while NXT had 112,000, and AEW had 87,000 in women 35-49 compared to NXT’s 54,000.

Leaving out news programming, AEW was behind Real Housewives on Bravo, Black Ink Crew on VH1, MAFS Reunion on Lifetime, Guy’s Grocery Games on The Food Network, Property Bros Forever on Home & Garden, Forged in Fire on the History Channel and My 600 Pound Life on TLC. In Males 18-49, AEW was only behind Forged in Fire.

AEW had a 0.12 in 12-17 (up 9.1% from last week), 0.13 in 18-34 (down 13.3%), 0.37 in 35-49 (up 5.7%) and 0.30 in 50+ (up 7.1%). The audience was 60.9% in 18-49 and 51.2% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.07 in 12-17, 0.10 in 18-34, 0.26 in 35-49 and 0.34 in 50+. It was 59.4% male in 18-49 and 30.7% male in 12-17.