Demographic Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, NXT managed to defeat AEW Dynamite this week, although it was only in viewership numbers and only by 1,000 viewers. NXT won with 693,000 and a 0.19 rating, compared to Dynamite’s 692,000 viewers and 0.26 rating. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has the demographic breakdown for both shows, although some statistics for NXT weren’t available as it didn’t place in the top 50.

AEW was #32 for the night while NXT was #51 (but #11 in the 18-49 demographic for entertainment). AEW, which was seventh in entertainment (which leaves out the news programs), lost to Black Ink Crew 8B on VH1, Forged In Fire on the History Channel, Sistas Series on BET, Married at First on Lifetime, My 600 Pound Life on TLC and Guys Grocery Games on The Food Network.

NXT was up 17% overall and 22% in the 18-49 demographic. Dynamite was up 1% in viewers and 1% in the demo. Dynamite had 58,000 viewers in Males 18-34, 31,000 viewers in women 18-34, 166,000 viewers in males 35-49 and 76,000 viewers in women 35-49. NXT had 44,000 in males 18-34, 36,000 in women 18-34, 114,000 in males 35-49 and 48,000 in women 35-49. AEW had a total of 331,000 viewers in 18-49 while NXT had 242,000.

As for ratings, Dynamite had a 0.09 in 12-17 (down 10%), 0.13 in 18-34 (down 13.3%), 0.39 in 35-49 (up 11.4%) and 0.29 in 50+ (same as last week). It was 67.3% male in 18-49 and 59.9% male in 12-17.