Demographic Breakdowns For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite defeated NXT yet again this week, although the difference between the shows is skewed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dynamite elected to deliver a wrestling show in an empty arena, while NXT went with a modified format that featured no live action. Dynamite had 932,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, while NXT had only 542,000 viewers and a 0.16. Since NXT did not make the Top 50 cable broadcasts (it was #81), demographic details are not available, but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter does have the numbers for Dynamite.

Of note for NXT is that the show was down 22.2% in viewers and 23.8% in the demographic. Dynamite, by contrast, was up 21.7% in viewers and 34.6% in the demo. It was also #20 in the top cable programs.

AEW had a 0.13 in 12-17 (up 18.2%), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 5.6%), 0.51 in 35-49 (up 50%) and 0.38 in 50+ (up 15.2%, one of their best numbers ever in this demo).