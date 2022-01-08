wrestling / News
Demolition Ax and Ron Simmons Added To Wrestlecon 2022
Wrestlecon has announced that ‘Demolition Ax’ Bill Eadie and Ron Simmons are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:
* Mike Rotunda
* Ted Dibiase
* Bill Eadie
* Ron Simmons
* Marina Shafir
* Kurt Angle
* Bull Nakano
* Barbie Blank
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
DAMN! Welcome to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/7soMJvHOBR
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 7, 2022
No days off for talent announcements!!Welcome to WrestleCon AX!! pic.twitter.com/WgrWDymY3w
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On Regretting His Angle With Anthony Ogogo, What He Would’ve Changed About His Promo
- Impact’s Scott D’Amore Comments On Mickie James Competing in WWE Royal Rumble
- New Report Says WWE Can Still Use ‘The Man’ But Are Moving Away From It
- CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter