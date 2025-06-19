– During a recent interview with Wrestling Life, former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions Demolition discussed their careers and also the time Jimmy Hart played their famous theme song to them for the first time at Madison Square Garden. Below are some highlights (via Fightful),

Bill Eadie (aka Ax) on pitching them their theme music for the first time: “I believe we were in Madison Square Garden getting ready for a match and Jimmy Hart came down the hallway and asked us, ‘I want you guys to listen to this and see if you like it.’ We loved it from day one. Before that, years ago, there was no entrance music, only for one or two people. That was another step moving forward where not only one or two guys had it, but everybody had it.”

Eadie n how the music set the stage for Demolition: “We always thought that set the stage (for us). We hadn’t come out from behind the curtain yet, but the music and atmosphere was already pounding and they are expecting us to come out and kick butt,” said Bill Eadie, who portrayed Ax, while speaking to Beal Veal on Wrestling Life.

Barry Darsow (aka Smash) on how Hart’s theme didn’t have the lyrics yet at that point: “When (Jimmy) first came to us, it was just the music and no lyrics to it. Jimmy said, ‘You guys are going to love this.’ When we first heard it is when we were first going to ring. It was perfect.”

It was reported earlier this year that Demolition signed a new multi-year legends deal with WWE that’s said to be six years in length. Also, it’s said they were discussed for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, though, they didn’t make it into this year’s Class of 2025.