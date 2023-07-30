Dennis Knight Says He Dropped Acid Just Before Stephanie McMahon Married The Undertaker

In a recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, Dennis Knight (fka Mideon) shared some stories from his time with WWE, including the time he was tripping while Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker were tying the knot (via Wrestling Inc). According to Knight, the LSD was just part of the mix that included Road Dogg, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the fairly high-profile promo segment. You can find a highlight from Knight and listen to the podcast below.

On how he ended up on an acid trip before the filming: “I’m Mideon at the time, and me and Brian [James] were traveling together. We had these Sweet Tarts that had LSD dropped on them. … Brian was so mad that he wasn’t working or something that he [started] taking them. And another one, and another one. I’m like, ‘Brian, stop.’ He goes, ‘If you want me to stop, you better take them then.’ I’m like, ‘Fuck.’ … Before [that], we [walked] through it, and it was just like, ‘Boom, then Stone Cold’s gonna hit the ring, we’re all gonna powder, he’s gonna hit [The Undertaker], boom — they’re gone.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, I can probably handle this.’ … I did the Stephanie McMahon marriage to Undertaker, head full of acid, and didn’t miss a beat. Nailed it, as far as I know. And the lights were so pretty.”