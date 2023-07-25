Dennis Rodman Set To Appear At Starrcast VI

Dennis Rodman is headed to Chicago for Starrcast VI. The convention announced on Monday that Rodman, an NBA Hall of Famer and member of the nWo from a stint in WCW, will appear at the convention that runs from September 1st through the 3rd over All Out weekend.

He’s a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, 2-time All Star, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 5-time #NBA Champion, one of the greatest players of all time & former member of the #nWo.

Dennis Rodman is coming to #STARRCAST, courtesy of Big Event NY!

Join us September… pic.twitter.com/kq9WwUSU1R

