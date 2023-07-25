wrestling / News
Dennis Rodman Set To Appear At Starrcast VI
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
Dennis Rodman is headed to Chicago for Starrcast VI. The convention announced on Monday that Rodman, an NBA Hall of Famer and member of the nWo from a stint in WCW, will appear at the convention that runs from September 1st through the 3rd over All Out weekend.
He’s a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, 2-time All Star, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 5-time #NBA Champion, one of the greatest players of all time & former member of the #nWo.
Dennis Rodman is coming to #STARRCAST, courtesy of Big Event NY!
Join us September… pic.twitter.com/kq9WwUSU1R
— #StarrcastVI (@StarrcastEvents) July 25, 2023
