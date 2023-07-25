wrestling / News

Dennis Rodman Set To Appear At Starrcast VI

July 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dennis Rodman Starrcast VI Image Credit: Starrcast

Dennis Rodman is headed to Chicago for Starrcast VI. The convention announced on Monday that Rodman, an NBA Hall of Famer and member of the nWo from a stint in WCW, will appear at the convention that runs from September 1st through the 3rd over All Out weekend.

