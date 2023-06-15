Denver Nuggets Bring WWE Championship To NBA Championship Parade

The Denver Nuggets were granted a WWE Championship to commemorate their NBA Championship win, and the title was on display during their celebratory parade. As noted, Triple H announced that the team would get a custom WWE Championship in honor of their win, and as you can see below the title was around Christian Braun’s waist during the parade.

There was another WWE reference during the parade as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a Steve Austin-type beer bash. The Nuggets won their first championship in 47 years by defeating the the Miami Heat four games to one.

The WWE Championship getting some love at the #Nuggets parade! pic.twitter.com/rRgZsEPUEq — Ango (@AngoPW) June 15, 2023