WWE News: Denzel Curry To Provide NXT Takeover Theme, Smackdown Preview For Tonight, AJ Styles Eats Indian Food
– Rapper Denzel Curry has announced that he will provide the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames III. It will use his song “Ricky.” Triple H then thanked him on Twitter.
He wrote: ““RICKY” is the #NXTLOUD Theme song for #NXTTakeover: WarGames!!! Tune in to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 on @WWENetwork!!! #WEARENXT”
“RICKY” is the #NXTLOUD Theme song for #NXTTakeover: WarGames!!!
Tune in to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 on @WWENetwork !!! #WEARENXT pic.twitter.com/cRy06H4Xu6
— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 20, 2019
Thank you @DenzelCurry. 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/VCe8FNxZFg
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 21, 2019
– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
* Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on SmackDown
* Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the SmackDown ring
– WWE has released a new WWE Now India video in which AJ Styles tries Indian food, part of a new series called Chakh Le WWE.
