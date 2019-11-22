WWE News: Denzel Curry To Provide NXT Takeover Theme, Smackdown Preview For Tonight, AJ Styles Eats Indian Food

– Rapper Denzel Curry has announced that he will provide the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames III. It will use his song “Ricky.” Triple H then thanked him on Twitter.

He wrote: ““RICKY” is the #NXTLOUD Theme song for #NXTTakeover: WarGames!!! Tune in to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 on @WWENetwork!!! #WEARENXT”

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the SmackDown ring

– WWE has released a new WWE Now India video in which AJ Styles tries Indian food, part of a new series called Chakh Le WWE.