Denzel Dejournette Gets New Name On Tonight’s NXT

NXT roster member Denzel Dejournette has a new name as of this week’s episode of NXT. Dejournette came out during tonight’s episode introduced as Desmond Troy for a loss to Tommaso Ciampa. You can see a couple of pics below from the match.

Troy’s been with WWE since July of 2018 and made his live debut at an NXT event in late October. His TV debut was a loss to Cameron Grimes in May.