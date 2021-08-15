wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Becomes AAA Reina de Reinas Champion at AAA TripleMania XXIX
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXIX to become the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. Purrazzo is also the current Impact Knockouts Champion.
Purrazzo tweeted “FOREVER” after her win.
FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/PH9LB7f1Ls
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 15, 2021
Chelsea Green also tweeted about Purrazzo’s win: “She came for everything they said she couldn’t have.”
She came for everything they said she couldn’t have. 🙏🏻👏🏼 #Virtuosa https://t.co/vaek9D5Z9D
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 15, 2021
There's a NEW belt collector in @IMPACTWRESTLING!
And NEW Reina de Reinas champion!@DeonnaPurrazzo!!#TriplemaníaXXIX #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/bjRH11yb3F
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- Hangman Page Comments On Taking Time Away From AEW, Thanks Fans For Respecting Privacy
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price