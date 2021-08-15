wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Becomes AAA Reina de Reinas Champion at AAA TripleMania XXIX

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXIX to become the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. Purrazzo is also the current Impact Knockouts Champion.

Purrazzo tweeted “FOREVER” after her win.

Chelsea Green also tweeted about Purrazzo’s win: “She came for everything they said she couldn’t have.”

