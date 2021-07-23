wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Accepts Offer From Mickie James To Appear at NWA EmPowerrr
Deonna Purrazzo is headed to NWA EmPowerrr, accepting Mickie James’ invitation on this week’s Impact Wrestling to make an appearance. James returned to Impact on Thursday’s episode to apologize to Purrazzo for their altercation at Slammiversary and re-extend the offer. After Gail Kim came down and acknowledged that she was the one who sent James out after Purrazzo’s win over Thunder Rosa, the Impact Knockouts Champion accepted the offer.
NWA EmPowerrr is the NWA’s all-women PPV that takes place on August 28th and is being executive produced by James. It takes place the same weekend as NWA 73 and will air from St. Louis, Missouri.
.@MickieJames and @gailkimITSME have convinced @DeonnaPurrazzo to ACCEPT the invitation to @nwa #Empowerrr! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/olekuHicza
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021
