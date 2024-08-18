– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase on Wrestling, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo addressed the recent backstage altercation that took place between MJF and Britt Baker last month at the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deonna Purrazzo on the internet making out the incident to be bigger than it was: “I think this was just one incident that sparked a lot of drama and also kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going, and then things aren’t as they were. You know what I mean? People add their two cents, and it makes it way bigger than it was.”

On the AEW locker room: “I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, is encouraging, is a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays, and had birthday cakes, and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie.”

Britt Baker was reportedly suspended as a result of the incident with MJF. She is still scheduled to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title at AEW All In: London on Sunday, August 25. The event is being held at London’s Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.