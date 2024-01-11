wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set For This Week’s Collision

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo AEW Image Credit: AEW

Deonna Purrazzo will make her in-ring debut for AEW on this week’s episode of Collision. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Purrazzo will face Red Velvet on Saturday’s show, which will be her first since she debuted on last week’s Dynamite.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place Saturday night and airs live on TNT.

