wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set For This Week’s Collision
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo will make her in-ring debut for AEW on this week’s episode of Collision. AEW announced on this week’s Dynamite that Purrazzo will face Red Velvet on Saturday’s show, which will be her first since she debuted on last week’s Dynamite.
The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place Saturday night and airs live on TNT.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Claims He Was Supposed to Win the 2022 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar Changed the Finish
- Kurt Angle Recalls Line From 2002 He Couldn’t Get Away With Saying Today
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Mercedes Mone Joining AEW Won’t Boost Business
- Tony Khan Takes Shots At WWE & USA, Jinder Mahal & Eric Bischoff Respond