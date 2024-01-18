Deonna Purrazzo On Her AEW Debut, Who She’s Looking Forward To Facing

Deonna Purrazzo is now in AEW, and she recently discussed her AEW debut and who she’s excited to face there. Purrazzo made her debut on the January 3rd episode of Dynamite in her home state of New Jersey and quickly launched into a feud with Toni Storm.

Purrazzo appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed her debut and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc) and Fightful):

On making her debut at the Prudential Center: “I said that to Tony when we talked, ‘I’ve never wrestled there, never done anything there, but I’ve been there a million times, so it just would be cool on that flipside.’ They put me in that wheelchair with the tarp over my head and through me in a room by myself… I’m being treated like a superstar, and it’s just me! I don’t feel like I deserve this kind of treatment!”

on getting emotional before her debut: “I just broke down right up there. And it’s a secret, I’ve not seen it on the internet, nobody knows… I got in the ring and was like ‘There’s my dad’s big head! Okay, don’t cry in the ring!’ It was very emotional.”

On who she is looking forward to working with: “I debuted and called Toni Storm out right away, so working with her, she’s a great friend of mine. We have good chemistry outside the ring. Yes, (we worked together in STARDOM). I’m really excited about that. We worked a little when we were in NXT, that’s what I’m most excited for. Britt, to come back, she’s not back. That’s my best friend. I think there are a lot of fun stories we can tell. We can be a tag team, we can be rivals, there is a lot to do there. Whenever she’s ready to get back in the ring, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”