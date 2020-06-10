wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace Trade Shots On Twitter, Purrazzo’s Impact Theme Released
As we previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo made her return to Impact Wrestling on last night’s episode, shaking the hand of Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace before putting her in an armbar. The two would go on to trade shots on Twitter.
Purrazzo wrote: “[email protected] wasn’t ready after all, was she? @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa”
Grace replied: “I CAN STILL PICK YOU UP WITH THE OTHER ARM, YA KNOW.”
Purrazzo added: “I have a solution to that, don’t worry.”
.@JordynneGrace wasn’t ready after all, was she? @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/JeXSWAC3Ho
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 10, 2020
I CAN STILL PICK YOU UP WITH THE OTHER ARM, YA KNOW https://t.co/p0RUryGZ8T
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2020
I have a solution to that, don’t worry 👁 https://t.co/LU92CbaCd6
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 10, 2020
Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling has also released Purrazzo’s theme song online, which you can hear below.
