wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace Trade Shots On Twitter, Purrazzo’s Impact Theme Released

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Deonna Purrazzo

As we previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo made her return to Impact Wrestling on last night’s episode, shaking the hand of Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace before putting her in an armbar. The two would go on to trade shots on Twitter.

Purrazzo wrote: “[email protected] wasn’t ready after all, was she? @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa

Grace replied: “I CAN STILL PICK YOU UP WITH THE OTHER ARM, YA KNOW.

Purrazzo added: “I have a solution to that, don’t worry.

Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling has also released Purrazzo’s theme song online, which you can hear below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading