Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin On the Hardest Hits They’ve Taken In Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, both Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the hardest hits they’ve taken during a wrestling match. Purrazzo said Jordynne Grace while Maclin picked Black Taurus.

Purrazzo said: “Jordynne Grace. After our 30 minute Knockouts Iron Man match, just the whole time. Jordynne Grace doesn’t know her own strength. She’s so athletic. She can move so fast. She’s a powerhouse and I think doesn’t know it sometimes and gets a little carried away. But I know that when I get in there with Grace, I have to bring that same intensity and let’s me rise up a little bit. After that Iron Man match, Steve was at the hotel. We didn’t expect to have a 30 minute match. We expected to have a ten minute No DQ is what we went into tapings expecting. Then the night before they were like, ‘Just kidding.’ Which is awesome, in hindsight, because we made history. I’m the first and the only Knockouts Iron Man, right? But holy f*ck did it hurt. I don’t know what she got me with, probably everything, I’m driving and the red light by the hotel would not turn green fast enough for me that day. I just wanted to get back to Steve and I was hysterical crying in the car. I’m so beat up and I’ve never been through that in my life. So Jordynne Grace, 30 minute Knockouts Iron Man match.”

Maclin added: “Recently, it’s actually opposite. It was a multi-man match on TV for the number one contendership to the X-Division title and Black Taurus. I was doing the movement. I’m doing the dive through the ropes and he’s a thick guy. Love him to death, very talented. It was like hitting a brick wall. Normally when you hit somebody, there’s a little give and you go to the ground together. It was hitting a brick wall. So recently, that’s probably the hardest. I hit him and I was hurt more, if that makes any sense. It was a fun match. At least he caught me. Most people don’t catch people now.“