wrestling / News
WWE News: Deonna Purrazzo Attacks Shotzi Blackheart, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, NXT Schedule For This Weekend
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released an exclusive video from NXT of Deonna Purrazzo attacking Shotzi Blackheart backstage. Purrazzo was looking for revenge after being eliminated from the battle royal last week. Blackheart faced Shayna Baszler on last night’s episode and lost.
– Here’s the lineup for today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network:
*Ilja Dragunov in action.
*Jazzy Gabbert vs. Killer Kelly.
*Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero to earn NXT Cruiserweight championship match at Worlds Collide.
*Travis Banks vs. Brian Kendrick to earn NXT Cruiserweight championship match at Worlds Collide.
– There will be an NXT event tonight in Memphis at Minglewood and tomorrow in Shreveport, LA at the Municipal Auditorium.
More Trending Stories
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW