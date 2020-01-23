WWE News: Deonna Purrazzo Attacks Shotzi Blackheart, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, NXT Schedule For This Weekend

– WWE has released an exclusive video from NXT of Deonna Purrazzo attacking Shotzi Blackheart backstage. Purrazzo was looking for revenge after being eliminated from the battle royal last week. Blackheart faced Shayna Baszler on last night’s episode and lost.

– Here’s the lineup for today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network:

*Ilja Dragunov in action.

*Jazzy Gabbert vs. Killer Kelly.

*Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero to earn NXT Cruiserweight championship match at Worlds Collide.

*Travis Banks vs. Brian Kendrick to earn NXT Cruiserweight championship match at Worlds Collide.

– There will be an NXT event tonight in Memphis at Minglewood and tomorrow in Shreveport, LA at the Municipal Auditorium.