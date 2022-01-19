Deonna Purrazzo On Being Considered One Of the Best Women’s Wrestlers, Scott D’Amore Turning Around the Impact Product

In a recent interview on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, Deonna Purrazzo discussed being considered one of the best women’s wrestlers, Scott D’Amore turning around the Impact product, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Deonna Purrazzo on being considered one of the best women’s wrestlers: “It feels amazing. I think that I’ve worked – the end of 2022 will be 10 years that I’ve been wrestling. After all this time, and all the ups and downs I’ve been through the past couple of years, it feels amazing. It’s everything I dreamt of when I was a little kid and what I wanted to do in wrestling. Over the last few years, I’ve been able to do it. I’ve just rode this wave of being on cloud-nine these last few years really.”

On Scott D’Amore turning around the Impact product: “I give Scott a lot of crap on social media, but I really do love him and appreciate everything he’s done for my career. He took a chance on me almost two years ago and just said, ‘We’ll see what happens. If you like it and we like you and this is a good relationship, then we’ll keep being in a relationship. If not, we’ll break up.’ I appreciate his way of looking at that and what we were gonna do with me. I think he’s created this unique landscape in Impact where it’s become a landing zone for a lot of people. Unfortunately, that’s just the way the world and wrestling world has been over the last two years, but people have seen an opportunity to come into Impact Wrestling – yeah, to be paid to be wrestling during the pandemic, but also as someone wanting to reestablish themselves or show the world for the first time what they’re able to do like I was. He’s been able to cultivate that type of environment and really solidify the roster with all these different people from different places. Then make the business decisions with who we’re gonna work with. Impact was the hub of the Forbidden Door. We didn’t coin the Forbidden Door, but I think we were the place where most of that interaction took place. I just think he’s been able to capitalize on the way the world has been for the past few years and create this entire new vision for Impact that’s for the better.”

