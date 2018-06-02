wrestling / News
Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Set to Work Beyond Wrestling vs. CHIKARA Event, Blade Runner 2049 With Batista Debuting on HBO
June 2, 2018 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE is said to have signed Deonna Purrazzo to a developmental contract earlier this week. She’s also currently scheduled to work the upcoming Beyond Wrestling vs. CHIKARA event set for July 14. You can check out the announcement below.
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will represent Beyond Wrestling against @CHIKARApro on 7/14 at @WrestleFactory_ in Philadelphia, PA!
Tickets for #ClanFeuds are now on sale: https://t.co/d1azDSyM6E pic.twitter.com/gfw4Pm9aRQ
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 1, 2018
– If anyone is interested, Blade Runner 2049, featuring former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista), is set to debut on HBO later tonight.