Deonna Purrazzo Challenges Trinity To Knockouts Title Match At Impact Emergence
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo has laid out a challenge to Trinity for a Knockouts Championship rematch at Impact Emergence. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw Purrazzo come out to confront Trinity after the latter teamed up against Dani Luna to beat The Coven.
Impact has not yet confirmed the match as official for the PPV, which takes place on August 27th in Toronto and airs on Impact! Plus.
.@DeonnaPurrazzo gives @TheTrinity_Fatu no time to savor her victory before challenging the Knockouts World Champion to a rematch at #Emergence on August 27 in Toronto. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6WvKM4wBpy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023
