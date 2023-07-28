wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Challenges Trinity To Knockouts Title Match At Impact Emergence

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazo Trinity Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo has laid out a challenge to Trinity for a Knockouts Championship rematch at Impact Emergence. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw Purrazzo come out to confront Trinity after the latter teamed up against Dani Luna to beat The Coven.

Impact has not yet confirmed the match as official for the PPV, which takes place on August 27th in Toronto and airs on Impact! Plus.

Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Wrestling, Trinity

