Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Chasing Another Double Championship

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo spoke recently with WrestleZone about her upcoming chance to also claim the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team title alongside Jordynne Grace (via Fightful). Grace and Purrazzo faced off at Rebellion 2023 for the title that Purrazzo currently holds, but now the duo might be able to collectively take down The Coven at Spring Slugfest. A victory there would see Purrazzo as a double champion for a second time. You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On the dynamics and opportunities of the Spring Slugfest fight: “Yeah, they announced that yesterday and that was the first time that came to mind, ‘Ooh, another opportunity to be the Champ Champ again.’ The last time IMPACT was in Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Chelsea Green and I won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Emergence last year, so it would be great to get back and do that again. Although Jordynne is my greatest rival, there is a mutual respect there. We saw that at the beginning of the match at Rebellion with a handshake, I don’t typically do that. I don’t show a ton of respect to my opponents, especially when the bell rings, but I know what Jordynne Grace brings out in me, she brings out something different in me. I know what I’m in for when I get in the ring with Jordynne Grace, we know each other like the back of our hands, we’ve wrestled so many times. Plus, outside of the ring, she is one of my good friends. There’s this different level of respect I [have for her] and I think it’ll be interesting to see what our tag team dynamic is. I get to become the Champ Champ again if we win and I’d love that.”