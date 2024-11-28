wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo To Make CMLL Debut Next Month

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo La Catalina CMLL 12-13-24 Image Credit: CMLL

Deonna Purrazzo is headed to CMLL for an event in December. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will face La Catalina on the promotion’s December 13th show.

It was also announced that Red Velvet & Toni Storm vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina will no longer happen, and instead it will be Red Velvet & Viva Van vs. Lluvia & La Jarochita.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Deonna Purrazzo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading