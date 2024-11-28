Deonna Purrazzo To Make CMLL Debut Next Month

Deonna Purrazzo is headed to CMLL for an event in December. CMLL announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will face La Catalina on the promotion’s December 13th show.

It was also announced that Red Velvet & Toni Storm vs. Tessa Blanchard & La Catalina will no longer happen, and instead it will be Red Velvet & Viva Van vs. Lluvia & La Jarochita.

¡Será un mano a mano internacional: CMLL vs AEW! “La Diva” La Catalina vs “La Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo #CMLLInforma

