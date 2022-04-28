wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Comments on AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is set to make her debut on AEW Dynamite next week, and she took to social media to comment. As noted, Purrazzo will face Mercedes Martinez in a ROH Women’s Championship Unification match on next week’s show. The Virtuosa posted to social media to hype the match, as you can see belowL

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading