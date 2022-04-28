wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Comments on AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo is set to make her debut on AEW Dynamite next week, and she took to social media to comment. As noted, Purrazzo will face Mercedes Martinez in a ROH Women’s Championship Unification match on next week’s show. The Virtuosa posted to social media to hype the match, as you can see belowL
My LONG awaited @AEW debut… #Virtuosa 👁 https://t.co/bYiLfhUau7
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 28, 2022
