Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Comments On AEW Signing, Dynamite Highlights, AR Fox PPV Available

– As previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo returned to Dynamite last night and announced that she was a part of the AEW roster. In a post on Twitter, she called the signing a ‘dream come true.’

A dream come true 🥹❤️ https://t.co/gxwIdOGiwM — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 4, 2024

– Stonecutter Media is offering a new AR Fox PPV this month.

AR FOX: THE WHOLE FOXIN’ SHOW! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know him as an All Elite Wrestling Champion. He’s known for his high-flying, death-defying leaps from the ropes. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see champion AR Fox in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to AR FOX: THE WHOLE FOXIN’ SHOW, be sure to check out APRIL & BROOKE CARTER: THE AC EXPRESS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

