Deonna Purrazzo Comments On In-Ring Debut At AEW Collision, Sends Message To Toni Storm

Deonna Purrazzo picked up a win in her in-ring debut on AEW Collision, and she addressed Women’s World Champion Toni Storm after the match. Purrazzo defeated Red Velvet on last night’s show, and after the match she briefly spoke about the win, sending a message to Storm.

Purrazzo wrote:

“Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities. And that is exactly what I displayed tonight. You see, it’s quite simple. I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That’s what I’ve built my career on, that’s what led me to AEW. And Toni? One day, that’s what will lead me to the AEW Women’s World Championship.”

No word on when Purrazzo’s next AEW match will be.