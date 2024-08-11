Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Losing To Thunder Rosa On AEW Collision

Deonna Purrazzo came up short against Thunder Rosa in their Texas Bull Rope Match on AEW Collision, and she reacted to the loss in a post-show video. Rosa defeated Purrazzo in the violent match on Saturday night’s show, and AEW posted a digital exclusive of Purrazzo commenting on the match.

“Thunder Rosa, you might have won the battle tonight, but the war never had anything to do with you,” the Virtuosa said (per Fightful). “This all started over the AEW Women’s World Championship. This is a game of chess. The pawns are disposable, but ‘The Virtuosa,’ she’s forever.”

Rosa got some revenge with the win, having previously lost No DQ and Lumberjack matches to her rival.