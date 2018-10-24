wrestling / News
Various News: Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Missing The Jericho Cruise Due to Signing With WWE, Mick Foley’s Final Championship Win From TNA, ROH Announces New Matches
– Deonna Purrazzo responded to a fan about having to cancel off of the Jericho Cruise following her signing with WWE…
Life had some other plans for me! Wishing nothing but the best for everyone boarding @jericho_cruise ♥️ https://t.co/AUOyMNIxul
— The Virtuosa of NXT (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 24, 2018
– Impact Wrestling posted the following video of Mick Foley winning his final World Championship at TNA Lockdown 2009…
– ROH announced the following matches today…
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!#GlobalWars: Buffalo
Fri Nov 9 – 730 ET
Tix: https://t.co/ykVTaGpVDj
Info: https://t.co/EWuOIGKN8W@jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken vs @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT vs @CodyRhodes @theAdamPage pic.twitter.com/H6FVthkIHU
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 24, 2018
#ROHSOTF First Round Match: @MartyScurll vs @lastrealmanROH vs @JrStuka
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!
Sunday Nov 4 – 7e/4p
Tix: https://t.co/rY5XR89Dvx
Info: https://t.co/QWr3n9DslF@EXPRESSLIVEOH #ROHColumbus pic.twitter.com/Xh6kYMq6T4
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 24, 2018
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub!#GlobalWars: Lowell
Thu Nov 8 – 7:30 ET
Tix: https://t.co/jIF6vYj7qB
Info: https://t.co/nijgQSXkok@jaybriscoe84 vs @ScorpioSky pic.twitter.com/V47iswTXGl
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 24, 2018