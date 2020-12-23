wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Winning Impact Wrestler of the Year
During last night’s Impact Year-End Awards, Deonna Purrazzo not only won Knockout of the Year, but Wrestler of the Year as well. She spoke about the achievement in several posts on Twitter.
She wrote: “This year has been my most challenging. To finish 2020 as WRESTLER OF THE YEAR only validates every trial & tribulation I’ve faced to date. I’ve been true to myself & true to my craft and for that, I’m most proud. Welcome, EVERYONE, to the Age of the #Virtuosa.”
