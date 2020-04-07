Deonna Purrazzo Says She Was Happy With Raw Performance, Gets Praise From Nia Jax

– As previously reported, Nia Jax returned to Raw last night and beat NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo in a one-on-one match. After the match, Purrazzo shared some tweets and responded to comments on her loss on Raw. You can check out those tweets below.

Deonna Purrazzo tweeted on the match, “Reading y’all’s negativity: I was still on RAW, again… I got paid… I’m trustworthy…I’m happy & I’m healthy On that note, goodnight.” She also added, “Nothing can keep me down @WWE… I’ll be back… #Virtuosa”

Additionally, Nia Jax praised Purrazzo after the match on Twitter. Jax stated, “You are one tough woman!!”