Deonna Purrazzo Feels Confident Heading Into Free Agency

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful at WrestleCade 2023, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her upcoming free agency next month.

The former Knockouts Champion finished up with Impact Wrestling. She previously worked for AAA Lucha Libre and Ring of Honor.

She said: “I feel really confident, I guess, it’s a good way to put it. The last time we talked about anything contract-related with me, I was in a really weird place. I had just been released from NXT, I wasn’t sure what my future held, and in the course of the last almost four years since that conversation, I feel like I’ve done a lot of career rehab. I’ve been able to, obviously, become a five-time World Champion, I’ve been able to work with, obviously IMPACT, but AAA, AEW, and Ring of Honor,” she said. “It’s been incredible. I feel like everything I’ve been able to do over the last three-and-a-half years has put me in a really great position to have some really great conversations with a lot of different people and I feel really confident going into the new year.”