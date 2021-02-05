wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Confirms She And Steve Cutler Tested Positive For COVID-19 Last Month
It was reported last night that Steve Cutler had been released from the WWE, and that at one point, Cutler got heat from Vince McMahon for contracting COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo confirmed that she and Cutler got the virus back in January.
She wrote: “[Steve Cutler] & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary. Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens.”
.@SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary.
Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens. ❤️
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 5, 2021
