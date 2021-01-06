Deonna Purrazzo Defends the Knockouts Division Name, Explains Why She Likes It

Deonna Purrazzo is the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion, and she discussed why she appreciates the name in a new interview. Purrazzo spoke with Spencer Love and was asked if she does like the name, which had a brief swell of criticism toward the middle of last year as she came in and a new focus got put on the division. She said she does and explained why she thinks it stands out, and how she thinks it gets unfairly associated with the Divas era of wrestling. You can check out the full video and some highlights below:

On Impact’s women’s division being ‘Knockouts’: “Yeah [I do like it]. There’s been a ton of pushback, like right when I started with Impact, of the Knockouts name and I? I love it. I grew up knowing them as the Knockouts. I never felt a negative connotation towards it as a fan. Because I just feel like a Knockout is beautiful, is sexy, is powerful, is strong, is a knockout, literally. You know? So I like it, I think it’s different. There’s other women’s divisions and everyone else is a woman.”

On the name having an unfair association: “I feel like it gets grouped in with the ‘Diva era.’ But I think that the connotations and just the way that they were like — I don’t know what the word I’m looking for, but the way that they were portrayed is completely different. What a Diva was and what a Knockout was. And I think Impact — and even when it was TNA — developed a really strong women’s division by branding them as Knockouts and then allowing them to be strong, powerful, sexy, top athletes in their company. Where you know, I grew up watching Divas and feeling like I wanted to change that perception. So I’m happy to be a Knockout, I’m happy to be the Knockouts champion, I’m happy to continue to build that brand with me now.”

