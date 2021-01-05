Deonna Purrazzo Says She Didn’t Have a List of Demands When She Joined Impact, Says They’ve Built a Mutual Respect

Deonna Purrazzo leaped to the top of the Impact Knockouts division upon her arrival to the company last summer, and she talked about her relationship with officials in a new interview. Purrazzo quickly won the Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace soon after her debut and discussed the situation with Spencer Love. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On if things have gone as she expected in Impact: “Um, a little bit of both, I guess. I think — I didn’t really have any expectations. You know, when I got fired it was kind of like, ‘Okay, what’s the next step?’ And Impact was knocking right away like, ‘Hey, we want you here, what can we do to make this work?’ And I’m just so fortunate that they were like, ‘We want to put you at the top right away.’ And you know, I think people assume that when you leave WWE, or you leave another company, it’s just like you have a list of demands of, ‘I want this, and I want this. And I want to right this wrong!’ I was just like, ‘I’m cool to do whatever, and if you’re positive that I can fulfill your expectations, then let’s do it and I’ll give it a try.'”

On her relationship with Impact officials: “Impact has just been so gracious with the trust that they put in me. And I’ve been able to, I think, knock it out of the park every time. You know, we’ve grown this mutual respect for each other over the last four months and really developed a great relationship, that I can only hope transpires for the next couple years.”

