Deonna Purrazzo Discusses the Origin of the VXT Team Name for Her & Chelsea Green

– During an interview with Busted Open Radio this week, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo discussed her VXT team with tag team partner Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on how VXT started out as a play on NXT: “It started as VXT and it was a play on NXT. It was me, Chelsea, and Rachael when we were in NXT. Rachel came to Chelsea and I with this idea, ‘They are kind of putting emphasis on tag teams, how cool would a trios group of these three dominant women who have traveled together, trained together, wrestled all over the world together, wrestled each other a million times, know each other like the back of your hand, go out there and dominate.’ Chelsea and I were like, ‘Hell yeah, it’s worth a try. If it sticks, great.'”

On the meaning of the name: “It didn’t. They didn’t understand it. Vexed means to be angry, to leave someone confused, and in disarray. To shake up the situation a little bit. That was very much synonymous with how we felt in NXT. We’re angry, we want an opportunity, we want to prove where we came from and what we did was worth it all and we’re here to be superstars. That same feeling goes into Chelsea and I in IMPACT because we fought for so long to be a tag team, for people to see value in us together, that it works. Best friends can be a tag team. We’re leaving the world vexed.”

Green and Purrazzo will defend their titles tomorrow night on IMPACT! on AXS TV against the team of Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.