– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed her recent lack of television time, noting that it’s a “waiting game.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on Toni Storm returning to her Timeless persona: “We saw a whole new side of Toni Storm. I knew she was faking it all along, but I’m glad to see her show her true colors. She’s back to being ‘Timeless,’ and I think that’s something Mariah didn’t expect. So Toni has the edge right now, but you can’t count Mariah out. So I don’t know which way it’s gonna go.”

On a potential matchup against Toni Storm if she wins the title at Grand Slam Australia: “‘Timeless’ Toni Storm the crowd got to love, because she’s just silly, funny, and she’s making them laugh. I felt like coming in as ‘The Virtuosa,’ we didn’t have that same connection yet, so it was a bit, for me, of a weird dynamic between the two of us, because they didn’t want to see her lose, but they also didn’t want to see me win. So I feel like if Toni was to win at Grand Slam, it’s a great dynamic now, because we still love ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, but now we hate ‘The Virtuosa’, and they should. The fans turned on me. They didn’t want to see me be the champion, and now they’re gonna have to — I’m not gonna say, ‘Feel the wrath,’ because I also hate Harley Cameron. They’re gonna have to feel The Vendetta.”

Purrazzo’s Vendetta teammate, Taya Valkyrie, will be in action tonight on AEW Collision, where she faces Harley Cameron. Tonight’s show will be broadcast on 8:00 pm EST on TNT.