Deonna Purrazzo Dismisses Notion Of Facing Tessa Blanchard: ‘Nah’

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t keen on the notion of working with Tessa Blanchard, shooting down the idea on social media. The AEW star responded to a fan saying he’d like to see a match between the two on Friday, writing quite simply on Twitter, “nah.”

Purrazzo is currently part of the AEW roster, while Blanchard made her return to TNA at Final Resolution and will face Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis.