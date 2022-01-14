Deonna Purrazzo Still Wants Dream Match With Trish Stratus, Talks Her Goals For 2022

Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on The Angle Podcast, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her goals for 2022 in Impact Wrestling, still wanting a dream match with Trish Stratus, and much more. Here’s what Purrazzo had to say (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on c: “It’s a new year, new goals. The tag team titles have eluded me and the digital media championship has eluded me. I would like to be a triple crown winner and get all the championships. Also, no championship is off limits for the women in IMPACT Wrestling, so that’s exciting too. I would absolutely love to reunite VXT and form a tag team with my best friend and see if we can win the Knockout’s Tag Team.”

On still wanting a dream match with Trish Stratus: “I think my dream opponent will forever be Trish Stratus. The fact that she came back and wrestle Charlotte a couple of years ago I was like holy crap this is cool is my dream actually possible. Since then, she’s definitely retired, but I think that will always be my dream match.”