Deonna Purrazzo Admits She Was Hoping For More Dream Matches In The Forbidden Door

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo discussed a variety of topics, including her thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s run doing work with other promotions via the Forbidden Door.

When asked about what she thought of the concept, Purrazzo admitted that she was hoping for more dream matches out of it:

“Yeah. I think I was a little disappointed because for me there’s a ton of dream matches and people I haven’t been in the ring with for years or have never been in the ring with prior. But, you know what, I think IMPACT was the hub of all of the crossover and we got to do a lot of stuff with NWA. Obviously, my match with Melina was one of the headliners of EmPowerrr. So as disappointing as it is, I have tried to look at the positives now instead of harping on what could have been, let’s look at what was.”

Purrazzo lost to the Impact Knockouts title to Mickie James at Bound for Glory after a 343-day reign as champion.