Deonna Purrazzo Explains Why She Was Hesitant To Return to WWE

In an interview with Stephanie Chase (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about why she has been hesitant to return to WWE after her previous run with the company on the NXT brand. Purrazzo eventually landed in TNA before moving to AEW.

She said: “I did. It kind of came down to a few weeks before I was a free agent of talking to everybody. Talking to Triple H and William Regal. I talked to, obviously, Tony Khan. Trying to figure out what the best decision for me was going to be. I felt, ultimately, back before I went to NXT the first time, I was supposed to be on All In. I was supposed to be doing all these great things, going back to Japan. I gave all of that up to go to NXT. It didn’t work out. I was very bitter about that, but it just didn’t work out. I learned a lot about myself. I was hesitant to go back into that situation knowing how I was treated. Wanting to avoid that at all costs. I felt like there wasn’t trust there for me to squander this really great opportunity that I knew was there for AEW. Who knows, in hindsight, had I not gone to NXT, had I been at All In, I could have been at AEW from the beginning, maybe. I could’ve been here for five-and-a-half to six years. I was really worried that I would be giving up something really great for something that I already knew the potential outcome of.“