Deonna Purrazzo on When She Found Out About AEW Debut

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about debuting for AEW and when she found out she would be appearing on AEW Dynamite. Purrazzo made her debut for the company in December.

She said: “I spoke to Tony at the beginning of December [2023] and we were able to connect on a Zoom call and talk. We had only talked once, and we kind of went through the whole legal process and the contract signing, and then I hadn’t seen him until I got there on Wednesday and was about to go out. I think that aided to the fact of like, okay, the audience was really excited for this. But then also to go online after the fact and just see all of my friends that I didn’t get to tell and all of the fans who were genuinely surprised, it was very overwhelming with the amount of love that I got from it. Just because Tony and I hadn’t spoken since that initial conversation, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I didn’t hear anything until Tuesday night, so as Monday happened, Tuesday happened, nobody’s said anything like it’s probably not gonna happen. The rumor mill is going around. Don’t be upset, the contract is signed so I will debut at some point, but don’t be upset if you don’t get to do this in Newark, it’s okay.“