Deonna Purrazzo Has ‘Nothing To Say’ About Free Agency, Hints At ‘Great Conversations’

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo was asked about reports that she will be a free agent soon but kept her cards close to the chest. It was previously reported that Purrazzo’s Impact contract will expire at the end of the year and she plans to explore free agency.

She said: “I wish that I knew anything, but I don’t [laughs]. The last couple weeks have been really interesting because obviously, we’ve seen tons of stuff about my contract status come out on social media, and I’ve not really addressed it too much because I don’t really have anything to say yet, and I’ve been able to have some really great conversations with people all across the board. The only thing I can say is, I feel validated, and I feel like the work that I’ve been able to put in at IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me.

Going into IMPACT, I had, I think my time in NXT deemed me a little bit difficult, a little bit outspoken, a little bit maybe cocky or overconfident, and I think that I’ve been able to rehab that image of myself and show able to show people like, no, I’m a team player. Yes, of course, I want to be the champion, and I want to be at the top, but I can also be a champion and handle all the responsibilities that come with that. It’s opened a lot of doors for me going into this free agency. I don’t have an answer. I don’t have any details or anything because I just don’t know yet. There’s a lot of pros and cons to every place that I could go. Also, I will say, my heart is so full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go or whatever the case is going to be, it’s not gonna be an easy decision, no matter what my decision is. To stay is to be with my family. Obviously, my husband’s there, and I’ve had the time of my life and the career moments of my life there, but also I have to weigh is it time to maybe try to do that somewhere else. So it’s very difficult. It’s funny, I’ve been wrestling, the end of this month will be 11 years, and I’m only 29. In my brain, I’m like, I’ve been wrestling for my entire life, which I kind of have, but I feel like I’m 40. I feel like I’m so much older than I am because wrestling has aged me, I guess, and I’m around everyone who’s older than I am. So it’s funny where I’m like, I still have an entire career if I want one. I can do this for another 11 years if I wanted to, or I could stop tomorrow because I’d be satisfied.“