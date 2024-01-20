Deonna Purrazzo On Frustrations During Her Time In NXT, Asking For Her Release

Deonna Purrazzo did not enjoy her time in WWE NXT, and she spoke about some of the frustrations she had there in a recemt inerview. Purrazzo appeared on Talk is Jericho and looked back at her time in NXT from 2018 to April of 2020. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her time in NXT: “It was bad. I had so much experience working with WWE in an extra role, … I had been on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ actually wrestling, [and] I had then been on ‘NXT’ TV a ton. I just felt like, not that I earned more when I got there than I was given, but there was a respect level that I thought would carry over now that I got the job, I think. I found out real quick that it didn’t matter that I had done all those things.”

On not getting any feedback on how to improve: “Finally, I just [reached] a breaking point. [I was] like, ‘This isn’t working for anybody. It’s sure as hell not working for me, so either you’re going to tell me what I’m doing wrong and I can fix it, so I can be on TV, because I came here to be a TV star, or I’m not going to be a TV star and you should just let me go.'”

On becoming someone she wasn’t due to the frustration: “I remember sitting in someone’s office in a screaming fight. That’s not who I am. Deonna Purrazzo — the professional — doesn’t do that, but now I’m like [New] Jersey Deonna, angry at home, and you don’t want to bring that to work.”