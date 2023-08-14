Deonna Purrazzo Names Likely Candidates For Future IMPACT Knockouts Champion

In a recent appearance with Sunday Night’s Main Event, three-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo offered her opinion as to who audiences might see holding the belt in the future (per Fightful). Purrazzo named a trio of talent that she belives could eventually claim the title now held by Trinity, who took the belt from Purrazzo at July’s Slammiversary show. You can find a few highlights on the subject and listen to the complete podcast below.

On her first choice of a likely future Knockouts Champion: “If Jordynne Grace comes back, we don’t really know what’s happening, she’s a free agent. Nobody knows what’s next for Jordynne Grace, if she does decide to come back to Impact Wrestling, and whenever that might be, I do think that she’s out for a vengeance. We haven’t seen her since May at Under Siege when I defeated her, and I think that she would definitely be in the running [to be the next Knockouts World Champion] if she was to come back.”

On others who might be in possession of the title eventually: “If I’m honest, there’s two people that have my biggest vote of confidence to carry on the legacy of the Knockouts Championship. That is KiLynn King, who I think is absolutely phenomenal. We are wrestling [on Thursday’s episode of IMPACT], I was so excited to find out that I’d have a singles match with her because I was so excited when she got signed to IMPACT and then I was like, hell yeah I want to work with her. So I’m really excited for that match coming up, I just think she’s got it all. She’s such a great wrestler, the gear is great, she knows herself and what she’s good at and what she brings to the table. Being in The Coven was a really great way to bring her in and introduce her to the audience and when she breaks away from whatever that is, she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. Also, Giselle Shaw. I have said this endlessly, I absolutely love wrestling Giselle, I think she’s phenomenal. I think in the last year, she’s really come into herself and really showed the world that she’s more than just a phenomenal athlete. She’s crazy with what she can do in the ring, but she’s really nailed all of the other little things that we have to worry about. She was just announced to be in that four way at Emergence for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, and I think if her and Savannah were gonna win that, it will really set the tone for the rest of her career and [show people she can be] a kick ass, legendary Knockouts World Champion as well.”